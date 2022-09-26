Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The most terrifying haunted attraction is back!

Bingemans Screampark returns to Kitchener, Ontario, this weekend, to celebrate its 17th anniversary. The “petrifying experience” is set to spook guests with “even more horror and gore” from September 30 to October 30.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bingemans (@bingemans)

This year, there are a total of six horrifying attractions to check out.

The experience begins with The Lot — but it could also be your end, as the press release teases. The Lot is a dangerous maze of haunts and horrors, with deadly surprises awaiting you at every corner.

Other terrifying attractions include:



Soulless Swamp: Said to be home to “the most crippling ghosts of the dead” who search for souls to feast on, so beware, or you may not reach your next destination.

Devil’s Hallows: For those afraid of the dark, the Devil’s Hallows takes you right into the depths of hell, so be aware of your surroundings, and make sure you stay on the designated trail.

The Slaughter Shed: This one sounds terrifying even before entering. Be warned, and try not to become “the latest victim of the butcher’s bloodbath.”

Cannibal Carnival: The carnival-themed escape room is full of clowns, cackles, and creeps, and won’t be as endearing as your typical night at the carnival.

The Blood Bar: If you’re feeling thirsty, this is the stop for you. The only thing is, you won’t know what you’re being given to drink, and you’re advised not to look inside the terrifying concoction.

Regular admission tickets start at $42.95, with the first horrifying experience set to begin this Friday, September 30.

If you’re ready to face your fears for an extended period of time, the Screampark Camping Package allows you to camp overnight at Bingemans Camping Resort, located just minutes away from the horror.

Bingemans Screampark

Where: 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ontario

When: September 30 to October 30

Hours: Varies

Tickets: Starting at $42.95, available here