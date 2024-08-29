Heads up, noodle fans: a popular Japanese ramen chain is getting ready to open a new location in Metro Vancouver.

Horin Ramen noted on its website that it will open a new location at #1687 4500 Kingsway, Burnaby. This is the former location of Beijing BBQ House at Crystal Mall.

The ramen spot boasts “57 years of exquisite taste from Fukuoka, Japan.” It offers features like Fukuoka Tonkotsu Ramen, where you can choose the noodle, dashi, spice, and lard level in your dish.

In addition to using housemade ramen noodles, Horin says that it makes its “broth and tare sauce by hand daily, making adjustments depending on the time of year as well as the weather.”

Horin opened its first Canadian location in Vancouver in 2018, and this will mark the ramen chain’s second Canadian location.

An exact opening date has yet to be announced, so stay tuned for more information soon.

Are you excited about this new ramen spot? Let us know in the comments.

Address: #1687 4500 Kingsway, Burnaby

