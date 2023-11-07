Calling all wine lovers in and around BC! The Half Corked Marathon is fast approaching and it’s time to get your sip and sweat on!

That’s why tickets for the springtime run are sold through a General Lottery, which will be open for applicants starting on Thursday, November 16 at 9 am.

Lucky winners will be contacted by Tuesday, November 21 with the chance to purchase their spots in the event.

Runners will discover the vineyards and valleys of the region’s iconic wine-growing areas, the Black Sage Road and Golden Mile, and sections of the majestic Okanagan River. Winery stations dot the 20-24 km route and will have delicious samples for runners to enjoy throughout their run. You’ll discover more wineries, live music, and festivities at the Party at the Finish Line in the Oliver Community Park. There will even be prizes awarded for the best individual costume, best team and best skit.

Hopeful runners should be able to run 5 km with “some levels of incline over rugged terrain, to comfortably complete the 20 km route in the time allocated.” If you’re worried about cutoff times during the run, no sweat, as transportation will be provided to guests who don’t reach the midway point in time. Those folks can easily be transferred to the epic Party at the Finish Line. So, if you’ve been itching to get in on all the fun surrounding this event, be sure to enter for your chance to snag a ticket while you can!

When: May 24 to 26, 2024

Where: Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country

Tickets: General Lottery opens on November 16 at 9 am

With files from Hanna McLean