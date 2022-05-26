Ordering food online via third-party delivery apps has become an integral part of the restaurant industry.

And while some restaurants still do their own delivery (which saves them the cost of paying for the fees associated with delivery apps), it’s pretty rare to find a place that doesn’t have some kind of online presence.

Then there are places that are the other way around, where the restaurant’s presence is purely “virtual” with no brick and mortar storefront to speak of – these are called “ghost kitchens” and usually operate solely with a delivery option.

Meal Ticket Brands unites these ghost kitchens with one single online delivery platform, where you can scroll through more than 100 restaurants that only deliver.

The platform, started by The Joseph Richard Group in 2019, was previously only available in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Starting today, Meal Ticket Brands will be available for orders in the Vancouver area, including the following neighbourhoods:

Yaletown

Strathcona

South Granville

Fairview

South Main

Some of the participating Vancouver “virtual restaurants,” as the platform calls them, include Obey Poke, Bird N’Hand, Wingin’ It Chicken Wings, WTF Burger and Fries, and Happy Macaron.

These restaurants only operate as ghost kitchens so you’re only able to try them out by ordering online.