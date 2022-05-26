FoodFood News

Meal Ticket Brands: Online food delivery platform now serving Vancouver

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
May 26 2022, 9:06 pm
Meal Ticket Brands: Online food delivery platform now serving Vancouver
@wtfburgerfries/Instagram | @happymacaronshop/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery
Havana

Mexican, Cocktails

Havana
Bayside Lounge

Tapas, Cocktails

Bayside Lounge
O-cha Tea Bar

Cafes

O-cha Tea Bar
Sugarless.Cafe - Keto / Low-Carb restaurant

Asian, Seafood

Sugarless.Cafe - Keto / Low-Carb restaurant
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle SFU

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle SFU

Ordering food online via third-party delivery apps has become an integral part of the restaurant industry.

And while some restaurants still do their own delivery (which saves them the cost of paying for the fees associated with delivery apps), it’s pretty rare to find a place that doesn’t have some kind of online presence.

Then there are places that are the other way around, where the restaurant’s presence is purely “virtual” with no brick and mortar storefront to speak of – these are called “ghost kitchens” and usually operate solely with a delivery option.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meal Ticket Brands (@mealticketco)

Meal Ticket Brands unites these ghost kitchens with one single online delivery platform, where you can scroll through more than 100 restaurants that only deliver.

The platform, started by The Joseph Richard Group in 2019, was previously only available in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Starting today, Meal Ticket Brands will be available for orders in the Vancouver area, including the following neighbourhoods:

  • Yaletown
  • Strathcona
  • South Granville
  • Fairview
  • South Main

Some of the participating Vancouver “virtual restaurants,” as the platform calls them, include Obey Poke, Bird N’Hand, Wingin’ It Chicken Wings, WTF Burger and Fries, and Happy Macaron.

These restaurants only operate as ghost kitchens so you’re only able to try them out by ordering online.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.