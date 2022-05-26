FoodFood News

Uncle Faith's or Uncle Fattys? Reddit debates name of local pizza chain

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
May 26 2022, 7:02 pm
Uncle Faith's or Uncle Fattys? Reddit debates name of local pizza chain
@unclefatih/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
East Side Craft House

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

East Side Craft House
St. Augustine's

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

St. Augustine's
Deep Cove Brewing

Pubs and Breweries, Alcohol

Deep Cove Brewing
BREWHALL

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

BREWHALL
Havana

Mexican, Cocktails

Havana
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Aberdeen

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Aberdeen

Most Vancouverites are familiar with the quick counter-service pizza chain Uncle Fatih’s, but it turns out a lot of people are getting the name completely wrong.

A thread on Reddit asked, “Did anyone else think that it was Uncle Faith’s pizza?” and apparently a lot of folks did, indeed, think it was “Faith’s,” not “Fatih’s.”

The comments included a lot of people chiming in that they, too, made the mistake about the name until someone embarrassingly corrected them, or that they’ve corrected a friend at one point in time:

Others said that they’ve been affectionately calling it Uncle Fatty’s, which is closer to the truth but not quite how it’s pronounced:

We reached out to Uncle Fatih’s to see if this mispronunciation happens a lot and how we’re actually supposed to say the name.

“We’ve been in business for 18 years and people are still debating about how to pronounce it correctly,” the chain tells Dished.

“Fatih is Uncle Fatih’s real name. It’s of Turkish descent.”

They also clarified a bit about how the name of the actual Uncle Fatih is pronounced: “It’s pronounced ‘Fa-Tea’ but we don’t mind people calling it Uncle Fatty’s.”

So there you have it.

The whole debacle seemed reminiscent of another widespread misremembered, misspelling that happened a few years ago. We’ll just leave this here:

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.