Win a VIP behind-the-fireworks tour from Honda Celebration of Light (CONTEST)

Canada’s biggest summertime event returns to Vancouver in just a few weeks, and this year promises to be more exciting than ever.

The 31st Honda Celebration of Light will take place over English Bay in late July, with three heavyweights in the global fireworks display industry from three different continents coming to strut their stuff.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of Honda being the title sponsor of the beloved event, and to celebrate, it is awarding one lucky person a huge prize: an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the world-class production.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honda Celebration of Light (@celeboflight)

“Most people who have watched the Honda Celebration of Light have also probably wondered what is involved in producing the fireworks extravaganza,” shared event organizers in a release. “That’s why Honda is offering one lucky winner four tickets for an exclusive fireworks barge tour, normally reserved for media and VIPs.

“The winning group will see first-hand how the fireworks are carefully packaged and curated for a show orchestrated by each presenting country.”

This year’s competition will begin with Howard & Sons representing Team Australia on Saturday, July 22, followed by Grupo Avavon representing Team Mexico on Wednesday, July 26, and Blue Peacock for Team Philippines on Saturday, July 29.

“The Honda Celebration of Light is something that our company looks forward to every single year and we are extremely proud to mark ten years of support,” shared Honda Canada CEO Jean Marc Leclerc in a statement. “It’s a privilege to work with an organization that is world-class in every respect, and while this may be our 10th year as title sponsor, the excitement of the event never fades – it only grows.

“We hope that the lucky winner of this exclusive barge tour will appreciate the level of expertise that is involved in orchestrating a fireworks event of this magnitude.”

The 2023 Honda Celebration of Light will also feature ample programming leading up to the fireworks, including the Red Bull Air Show for all three nights.

“The ongoing support from Honda and other key sponsors is critical to the success of our event,” added Paul Runnals, executive producer of the Honda Celebration of Light. “It’s because of the ongoing sponsorship and collaboration that we have been able to not only meet but exceed the expectations of fans with each passing year – and we thank Honda for such an enduring relationship and always giving attendees more experiences and access with each year.”

Prize

The lucky winner will walk away with four tickets for an exclusive fireworks barge tour at the Honda Celebration of Light.

Contest

To enter for your chance to win an exclusive fireworks barge tour for four people at the Honda Celebration of Light, do the following:

Follow @celeboflight on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm on June 14, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform they used to enter.

Contest Guidelines

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 22: Australia 🇦🇺, represented by Howard & Sons With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Wednesday, July 26: Mexico 🇲🇽, represented by Grupo Avacon With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Saturday, July 29: The Philippines 🇵🇭, represented by Blue Peacock With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Time: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine.

10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Location: English Bay, Vancouver

Daily Hive is a Proud Media Partner of the

2023 Honda Celebration of Light

With files from Kenneth Chan