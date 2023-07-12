Happy Valley Village: Vancouver-based concept opens Toronto location
One Vancouver-based restaurant is ready to expand its reach with a third location in North America – this time, in Toronto.
Happy Valley Village, known for its authentic Northeastern Chinese-style Iron Pot Stew, operates its BC location in Richmond at # 210 8080 Leslie Road.
Now, the restaurant has opened a brand-new location in Toronto, bringing the same cultural heritage and renowned dishes to its #113-115 3700 Midland Avenue, Scarborough, address.
Freshly opened on July 9, the Happy Valley Village restaurant aims to recreate owner Alex Han’s upbringing in Northeast China with a design that “resembles the traditional settings found in the Northeast, such as Sophia Church and Central Street, the landmarks from the city of Harbin.”
Happy Valley Village also has a unique feature in its private dining rooms: Kang bed-stoves.
These stoves, a traditional, two-meter-long heated platform primarily used for keeping food warm, have been an important part of Northern Chinese culture for centuries.
In addition to being used for food preparation, Kang bed-stoves are often used to retain heat during the cold winter months and are compared to the European cocklestove, a “massive block of masonry is used to retain heat.”
As for the food on offer here, Happy Valley Village specializes in Iron Pot Stews, a communal dining style that “involves the slow-cooking of chicken, duck, fish, and other ingredients in an iron pot until they reach a tender and delicious state.”
Guests can also try the restaurant’s freshly made pancakes, which are prepared right at the table by a skilled pastry chef and are made using the sides of the hot iron pots.
Happy Valley Village’s Scarborough location is currently in its soft opening phase but is open from 4 to 9 pm. The restaurant also operates a location in Los Angeles.
Happy Valley Village – Scarborough
Address: #113-115 3700 Midland Avenue, Scarborough