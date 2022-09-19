Top Halloween costume trends for this year's spooky season (PHOTOS)

Halloween is just around the corner and approaching quicker than you can say “boo,” Spirit Halloween has revealed the top costume trends for the upcoming spooky season.

According to the National Retail Federation in the US, people who celebrate Halloween spent a record $10 billion celebrating the event in 2021.

Popular picks from TV shows like Stranger Things and movies like Sonic the Hedgehog and Hocus Pocus are among the top choices.

Last year, one of the top costumes was Sexy Bernie Sanders. However, he will not be making a comeback for the top trends of 2022.

If you’re looking for some costume inspiration, look no further than the list below.

Witches

Witches are always popular around Halloween time and this year is no exception.

Whether it’s the iconic Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz, or something more akin to the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus, the possibilities are devious.

Binge-worthy attire

Costumes based on popular tv shows and films have been in demand over recent Halloweens, and that’s another continuing trend this year.

Costumes inspired by TV shows like Ted Lasso, Yellowstone, and Stranger Things, or movies like Sonic and Beetlejuice, will be popular choices this Halloween.

Who’s afraid of clowns?

The fear of clowns is one that many people share. If your friends are among those who fear clowns, what better way to scare them than to dress up as a clown yourself this Halloween?

Whether a typical circus clown or something more elaborate like Pennywise from It, you have many choices if you go down this humorously creepy path.

Cartoony creations

Animated characters from movies, TV shows, and video games will be all the rage this Halloween.

Costumes inspired by franchises like Minecraft, Naruto, Fornite, Demon Slayer, Sonic the Hedgehog, and more are expected to be among the top trending costumes this Halloween.

Other weird costumes

While these costumes haven’t been named among the top trending ones for this Halloween, some of Spirit Halloween’s offerings were too fun, not to mention a flaming Cheeto.

Or how about an inflatable balloon toy?

Regardless of what direction you’re planning on going this Halloween, you’ve got options.