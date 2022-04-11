A movie about the iconic Spirit Halloween costume store is in the works

They pop up in random buildings across Canada every Halloween, and now, a full-on movie about a Spirit Halloween store could be coming to a theatre near you.

Variety revealed that the iconic costume and prop store with more than 1,400 locations across North America would be getting a feature-length family movie on Monday.

“When a new Spirit Halloween store appears in a deserted strip mall, three middle-school friends who think they’ve outgrown trick-or-treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store Halloween night,” reads the logline shared by Variety.

“But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves.”

Filming on Spirit Halloween has wrapped, with the production aiming for an October 2022 release, according to Variety.

Back to the Future‘s Christopher Lloyd and She’s All That star Rachael Leigh Cook are attached to star in the project.

We are super curious about how this film will turn out. After all, who hasn’t made that mad dash run to a local Spirit Halloween when October 31 is just around the corner?