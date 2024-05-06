Hockey Night in Canada broadcasters revealed for Oilers-Canucks series



Both Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers fans will be getting some new broadcasters on Hockey Night in Canada for their second-round playoff series.

After the Toronto Maple Leafs fell to the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of their first-round series, that has opened up Sportsnet’s top crew to head west to cover the only Canadian teams left in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The network announced this morning that Chris Cuthbert will handle the PXP duties for the series, while Craig Simpson will be on colour and Scott Oake will take on the job as the series reporter.

Set for Round 2! 🏆@Sportsnet Announces Coverage Details for Second Round of the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs 🏒 More details 👉 https://t.co/V7svm4lKAS pic.twitter.com/8pnGwci1nT — Sportsnet PR (@SportsnetPR) May 6, 2024

The 66-year-old Cuthbert is one of the most recognizable voices in hockey. He is known for calling some of the sport’s most iconic moments, including Sidney Crosby’s golden goal at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.

Cuthbert also called Connor McDavid’s OT series winner against the Calgary Flames in the 2022 playoffs, one that Oilers fans are sure to look back on fondly.

Joining Cutherbert in the booth is former Edmonton Oilers player and veteran broadcaster Simpson, who played 10 seasons in the NHL between 1985 and 1995 and began a career in the broadcast booth almost immediately after retiring. He has been with Sportsnet since 1998.

Oake is one of the most well-known personalities with Hockey Night in Canada and hosts the hugely popular After Hours segment every Saturday night during the regular season, which involves long-form interviews with players and coaches.

This group is a change of pace for both Canucks and Oilers fans. Edmonton got a crew of Harnarayan Singh, Louie DeBrusk, and Gene Principe in round one. Singh and DeBrusk have been moved over to the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers series alongside reporter Shawn McKenzie.

Vancouver’s first-round broadcast team was John Shorthouse, Dave Tomlinson, and Dan Murphy. All three are seemingly done with their season as John Bartlett, Gary Galley, and Kyle Bukauskas are handling the Bruins and Florida Panthers series. No crew was announced for the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche series.

Game 1 between the Oilers and Canucks is set to get underway in Vancouver on Wednesday at 8 pm MT/7 pm PT.