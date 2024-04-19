Shorthouse picked to call Canucks playoff games on Sportsnet

Canucks fans will like this.

Sportsnet has revealed its broadcast schedule for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Vancouver’s series against the Nashville Predators will feature some familiar voices for hockey fans in British Columbia.

The entire Canucks regional broadcast team has been picked for the series, meaning you’ll hear John Shorthouse, Dave Tomlinson, and Dan Murphy call the games.

This marks the first time that Shorthouse has been picked to call Canucks playoff games on television, though the longtime play-by-play man has called numerous playoff games on radio in the past. He also called games for Hockey Night in Canada last postseason during the Bruins-Panthers series.

The Canucks have home ice in the series, with Game 1 set for Sunday and Game 2 taking place on Tuesday. It’ll mark the first time Rogers Arena has hosted a Canucks playoff game in nine years.

The first four games of the Canucks-Predators series will be televised on Sportsnet, not CBC. The last three games are listed as “TBD” for both start time and channel.

Brendan Batchelor and Randip Janda will call all the games on Sportsnet 650 radio, with former Canucks winger Jannik Hansen joining Dan Riccio and Satiar Shah on the pre-game show. Shah, Bik Nizzar, and former NHL defenceman Brett Festerling will provide post-game coverage.

Sportsnet broadcasts during the playoffs will feature Ron MacLean and David Amber as hosts, with Kevin Bieksa, Elliotte Friedman, Kelly Hrudey, Jennifer Botterill, and Luke Gazdic joining them as studio analysts. Christine Simpson and Colby Armstrong are also part of the broadcast, with New Jersey Devils goalie Jake Allen joining for opening weekend.

Chris Cuthbert, Craig Simpson, and Kyle Bukauskas have been picked to call the series featuring the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins. Harnarayan Singh, Louie DeBrusk, and Gene Principe will call the Edmonton Oilers series against the Los Angeles Kings.

You’ll hear John Bartlett, Garry Galley, and Scott Oake during the Winnipeg Jets vs Colorado Avalanche series.

You can also find the games broadcasted in Punjabi during select Saturday night games on Omni Television, featuring Randip Janda, Harpreet Pandher, Gurpreet Sian, Amrit Gill, Mantar Bhandal and Taqdeer Thindal.

