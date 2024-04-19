Hockey Night in Canada broadcasters revealed for Oilers playoff series

The broadcast crew handling the Edmonton Oilers’ first-round playoff series against the LA Kings has been revealed.

Sportsnet announced a crew of three broadcasters who will get the call for the Oilers-Kings. The crew includes Harnarayan Singh on PXP, Louie DeBrusk as the analyst, and Gene Principe as the series reporter.

This will be the fourth straight season that Singh will get the Oilers in the first round.

Here for the Cup! 🏆@Sportsnet announces 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs First Round coverage details, beginning April 20 🏒 Check out SN's broadcast crew for your favourite Canadian team 👀👇 TV, streaming, audio & digital details 👉 https://t.co/mZtracMyWZ pic.twitter.com/4toqVUz5cn — Sportsnet PR (@SportsnetPR) April 19, 2024

Oilers fans should be very familiar with both DeBrusk and Principe. That duo has been covering the Oilers’ beat for over a decade. Principe has become a fan favourite for his use of the most groan-worthy puns imaginable and his penchant for putting on elaborate costumes and skits in his pre-game intros and intermission segments.

DeBrusk is a former NHL enforcer who played in 401 games with the Oilers, Phoenix Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Chicago Blackhawks between 1991 and 2003. He jumped into the Sportsnet broadcast booth in 2008 and has been providing colour and analysis for NHL games ever since.

The only regular from the usual Edmonton broadcast team missing is PXP man Jack Michaels, who has been the voice of the Oilers on Sportsnet since 2021. Instead, fans will get to hear the voice of Singh, who is calling the NHL Playoffs in English for the fourth time in his career.

Before making the jump to English-speaking NHL broadcasts in 2021, Singh was a long-time PXP man for Hockey Night in Canada’s Punjabi-speaking NHL broadcasts. He went viral during the 2016 Stanley Cup Finals for an iconic call of a Nick Bonino goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the San Jose Sharks.

Game 1 of the Oilers’ first-round series is slated for Monday night, while Game 2 will take place on Wednesday.