The H&M flagship store at The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) shopping centre in Burnaby is finally set to open this week.

The two-level store, located within the East Mews of the newly built outdoor mall area, will open Thursday, June 17, 2021. Sephora also opened next to the H&M earlier this month.

This is a significant much-anticipated H&M location as it also features Metro Vancouver’s first H&M Home interior collection concept store, which offers contemporary decor and home accessories.

It offers products for every room in the home, with styles for pillows, bedding, home storage, dinnerware and tableware, rugs, bath and shower, blankets, curtains, cookware, and toys.

This is only the fourth H&M store in Canada to have a H&M Home department, with the other locations at West Edmonton Mall, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, and CF Carrefour Laval in Montreal.

H&M also recently completed a significant expansion and renovation of its flagship store at CF Pacific Centre in downtown Vancouver, growing its footprint to nearly 40,000 sq ft over three levels.

With an end to the pandemic now in sight, businesses at TAB are starting to ramp up their activities at the new mall for planned openings over the coming weeks and months.

The mall opened its brand new Tables food court early this month, which will see 19 food and beverage options gradually open through September.

Cineplex is also planning to open its VIP Theatres location at TAB, which will have five screens, and its first The Rec Room in Metro Vancouver. This entertainment and gaming centre — complete with nearly 100 arcade and video game machines, a casual sit-down dining restaurant called Three10, and TheShed for quick bites and drinks — will have a floor area of 40,000 sq ft with a capacity for up to 1,300 guests.

Dozens of other stores and restaurants are also lined up for an opening, including Urban Outfitters — located just across from H&M — on August 1.

TAB is located right next to SkyTrain’s Brentwood Town Centre Station.