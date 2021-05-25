Sephora to open at The Amazing Brentwood mall in Burnaby next week

Another major retailer opening at The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) will help drive foot traffic to the new and improved shopping centre.

Sephora will have its grand opening at 10 am on Friday, June 4, within a new 4,563 sq ft space in the recently completed retail redevelopment next to SkyTrain’s Brentwood Town Centre Station in Burnaby.

Many of the cosmetic retailer’s well-known offerings will be found at this location, including a broad assortment of makeup, skincare, haircare, and fragrance brands.

This is the company’s second location in Burnaby and its 14th store in the province. For comparison, Sephora’s store at TAB will be roughly half the size of the chain’s flagship store on Robson Street in downtown Vancouver.

A wave of new major retailers and attractions are expected to open at TAB this year, following delays due to COVID-19.

Major openings anticipated in 2021 include the mall’s new food hall, Metro Vancouver’s first Cineplex The Rec Room entertainment and dining attraction, Cineplex’s VIP Theatres with five auditoriums, and a flagship H&M store with H&M Home.

OEB Breakfast Co., La Taqueria, Small Victory, and Bella Gelateria are among the other businesses set to open later this year.

Future openings also include Urban Outfitters, Louis Castel, Chatime, Gram Cafe, Soon Coffee, Japadog, McDonald’s, Pizza Garden, Saboten, Hello Nori, Jinya Ramen, Nat’s Kitchen & Tap House, Hai Di Lao, and Neptune Seafood.

Cactus Club Cafe had previously planned to open a two-storey flagship location with a rooftop patio at the prominent main plaza, but the mall confirmed earlier this month that the restaurant chain had withdrawn from the property. A new restaurant operator is being sought to fill the space.

Some of the businesses that have already opened include Nike, Adidas, Sporting Life, Body Energy Club, and Starbucks.

The first phase of TAB at the southwest corner of the 28-acre property also saw the completion of twin 611-foot-tall, 56-storey residential towers, which are some of the tallest buildings in the region.

Altogether, the entire redevelopment will be built over four phases, featuring over 250 stores and restaurants within 1.1 million sq ft of retail space (doubling the existing retail), and 11 residential towers with over 6,000 homes combined.