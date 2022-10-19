Ho ho hiring: Vancouver Santa Claus gigs are paying up to $45 per hour

If you’ve ever had ambitions of being Santa Claus, some Vancouver Christmas jobs are available, including a Santa gig that pays $45 per hour for the perfectly jolly candidate.

Christmas is over two months away, but that hasn’t stopped retail shelves from being stocked with festive items, and it apparently isn’t too soon for organizations across Metro Vancouver to look for Santa Claus.

One notable listing on Indeed out of West Vancouver suggests the starting wage for Santa Claus starts “from $45 an hour” plus tips.

The job is for West Vancouver Holiday Photo Studio. The only experience the applicant needs is a year of customer service, though previous experience as Jolly Old Saint Nick is preferred.

The photo studio is looking for five to six shifts per week, and shifts are eight hours.

Translation? Lots of holiday cash.

According to Indeed, other Santa Claus gigs are available across Vancouver, but they aren’t nearly as generous. And how could they not be? You’re being hired to deliver toys to children worldwide and pose for pictures in retail environments in Vancouver.

A Richmond outfit is also looking to hire a Santa Claus, but you’ll need a real beard for this one.

“Our goal is to provide the world’s most authentic, real-bearded Santas,” reads the job description.

This position only pays $15.65 per hour, revealing a vast wage disparity between Santas across Metro Vancouver.

If you prefer a more authentic Santa environment, Mt. Seymour Resorts is also looking to hire a Santa Claus. Duties include greeting guests, taking present requests, and posing for photos, but no wage details are available.

Are you ready for Christmas or is it too soon to talk about it? Let us know in the comments!