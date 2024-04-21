30-year-old pedestrian hit by train and transported to hospital 

News

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Apr 21 2024, 5:22 pm
@PortMoodyPD/X | Google Maps/Screenshot

A 30-year-old man was hit by a train this weekend in Port Moody. 

Port Moody Police said first responders were called to the train tracks Saturday around 10 am near Klahanie Drive and Murray Street for a report of a man who had been struck by a train while walking along the railway.

The pedestrian is a man in his 30s, and police said he suffered what appear to be “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.” He was transported to the hospital by paramedics. 

“It is believed this incident was accidental in nature,” police added. 

The Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CPKC) police have taken over the investigation.

