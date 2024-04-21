You can hear Canucks PA announcer on the SkyTrain today

Playoff fever has swept over the Vancouver Canucks fanbase, and those taking the city’s SkyTrain can get into the proper mindset ahead of Game 1 tonight.

The Canucks are set to open up their first playoff game at Rogers Arena in over eight years as the Nashville Predators are in town. Fans of the team are already overloaded with excitement for postseason hockey being back in Vancouver, but the city is making sure that people taking public transit are also in the mood.

It was announced by the Canucks yesterday that their PA announcer, AL Murdoch, will be the voice telling passengers their destinations and instructions at select SkyTrain stations during each home playoff game.

The team’s beloved mascot, Fin, starred in a video showing off the new playoff initiative.

The playoff atmosphere starts on the SkyTrain! Hear the voice of the #Canucks, Al Murdoch, on select SkyTrain stations for every home playoff game!@TransLink | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/cHFyk9PfyA — Y – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 20, 2024

Murdoch has a long history with professional sports in Vancouver. He served as the original PA announcer for the NBA’s Vancouver Grizzlies from 1995 to 2001 and has been with the Canucks organization since 2011.

During his time with the Canucks, Murdoch has gotten a reputation as being among the best PA announcers in the entire NHL. His announcing has brought him outside of Vancouver to do events like the Winter Classic, NHL All-Star Game, and even the Stadium Series.

Now, his voice will ring throughout the SkyTrain, helping Canucks fans get fully immersed in the playoff season. Fans will be hoping to hear Murdoch’s voice ring throughout Rogers Arena a lot this Spring as the team is looking to capture their first Stanley Cup in their 54-year history.

Fans watching the games at home will still be able to hear Murdoch’s voice in the background of the broadcast. The Hockey Night in Canada crew handling the Canucks opening round series was announced last week and will include some familiar voices with John Shorthouse, Dave Tomlinson, and Dan Murphy.

Game time for tonight’s playoff opener is set for 7 pm PT.