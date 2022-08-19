"Chop saw" used in fiery ATM theft in Mission (PHOTOS)

A fiery theft at a gas bar in Mission has police asking for help tracking down suspects.

On August 18, at around 3 am, Mission RCMP says three suspects entered the Co-op Gas Bar on Lougheed Highway.

In a tweet, RCMP says the suspects used two chop saws to cut open the ATM and steal an “undisclosed amount of cash.”

Mission RCMP is now asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

If anyone has information on this theft, you’re asked to contact the Mission RCMP.