Major highway closures in effect as flooding, mudslides continue in BC (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Vincent Plana
Vincent Plana
Nov 15 2021, 5:04 pm
Flooding and debris wreaks havoc on the Coquihalla Highway (BC Transporation/Twitter)

There are more than half a dozen highway closures in parts of British Columbia, as torrential rain continues across the province.

Closures began on Sunday, as several BC highways experienced closures due to falling rocks, flooding, and mudslides. As of Monday morning, eight major closures remain in effect.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Agassiz to Spences Bridge, as well as Sicamous to Revelstoke. Issues include heavy rain, mudslide events, flooding, and “sudden debris flow.”

Mudslides and flooding have also caused closures on Highway 3 at Sunshine Valley and east of Princeton.

The Coquihalla Highway also remains closed between Hope and Merritt, due to a mudslide between Exit 202 and Exit 217.

In the Fraser Valley, Highway 7 is also closed between Maple Ridge and Hope, due to flooding between 240 Street and 272 Street for more than 6 km.

Highway 11 between Mission and Abbotsford is also closed due to flooding.

On Vancouver Island, Highway 1A in Cowichan Bay is also closed due to flooding.

Images and videos shared on social media detail the severity of the flooding and mudslides.

Updates on highway closures across the province and other major transportation-related events can be found on Drive BC’s website or Twitter.

