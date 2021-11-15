There are more than half a dozen highway closures in parts of British Columbia, as torrential rain continues across the province.

Closures began on Sunday, as several BC highways experienced closures due to falling rocks, flooding, and mudslides. As of Monday morning, eight major closures remain in effect.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Agassiz to Spences Bridge, as well as Sicamous to Revelstoke. Issues include heavy rain, mudslide events, flooding, and “sudden debris flow.”

Mudslides and flooding have also caused closures on Highway 3 at Sunshine Valley and east of Princeton.

The Coquihalla Highway also remains closed between Hope and Merritt, due to a mudslide between Exit 202 and Exit 217.

In the Fraser Valley, Highway 7 is also closed between Maple Ridge and Hope, due to flooding between 240 Street and 272 Street for more than 6 km.

Highway 11 between Mission and Abbotsford is also closed due to flooding.

On Vancouver Island, Highway 1A in Cowichan Bay is also closed due to flooding.

Images and videos shared on social media detail the severity of the flooding and mudslides.

Reminder that #BCHwy3 east of #PrincetonBC is closed due to flooding. There is extensive flooding in some areas of the community. @TranBC @TranBC_OKS pic.twitter.com/trMRIyGIuK — AIMRoads (@AimRoads) November 15, 2021

A look at the #Coquihalla in the #BChwy5 Portia area. Crews are on site and engineers are assessing the risk and impact. Safety is our top priority.

Check @DriveBC for updates. pic.twitter.com/TjdHtkLEuP — BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 14, 2021

Highway 5 southbound, just south of the Othello road exit. pic.twitter.com/DZl7VqG8D4 — Tyler Brown (@tbrownconnected) November 15, 2021

Updates on highway closures across the province and other major transportation-related events can be found on Drive BC’s website or Twitter.