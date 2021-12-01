Highway 99 reopens for essential travel between Pemberton and Lillooet

After a proactive closure due to weather and saturated ground conditions, Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet has reopened for essential travel only.

With the restricted reopening, only regular passenger vehicles like cars, SUVs, vans and trucks under a weight of 14,500 kilos can travel the route.

Weight restrictions will be in place on the route north of Pemberton to Lillooet. The BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure warns that the route is steep and mountainous with narrow sections and sharp curves. High volumes of commercial vehicles cannot be safely accommodated.

Geotechnical and operational crews reevaluated the highway on Wednesday morning. Highway 99 was initially closed on Tuesday afternoon in preparation for heavy rainfall.

The ministry also warns that highway infrastructure is still vulnerable following recent weather events. They’re monitoring the weather and performance of the highway and are advising commuters that Highway 99 and other highways could be closed at any time if conditions change.

They’re also issuing a reminder that BC’s winter tire regulations are in effect.

“Drivers are urged to use extreme caution, obey signs, speed limits and the direction of any traffic-control personnel. Other safety tips for winter driving apply, including travelling with a full tank of gas, food and water, and warm clothes,” reads a statement from the ministry.