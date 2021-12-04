Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet reopens after mudslide

Part of Highway 99 has finally reopened after mudslides shut it down on Wednesday, December 1.

On Saturday, December 4, the highway between Pemberton and Lillooet reopened to essential travel. The reopening comes after the cleanup of a “substantial slide” near Duffy Lake.

According to Drive BC, there is still a travel advisory in effect between Lil’wat Pl and Seton Lake Road for 81.9 km and the highway is open to essential travel only.

There will be checkpoints in place to enforce travel restrictions. Drivers are advised to watch for construction and maintenance crews and only vehicles of up to 14,500 kg will be permitted on the highway.

TRAVEL NEWS via @DriveBC – #BCHwy99 is now OPEN between #LillooetBC and #PembertonBC for essential travel only. Weight restriction of 14,500 licensed GVW. 🦺 Please watch for crews and equipment.https://t.co/Eo6MVMfeqX — BC Transportation (@TranBC) December 4, 2021

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the highway infrastructure is “vulnerable” after a string of recent storms.

“Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet is a steep mountainous road with narrow sections and sharp curves,” said the ministry, reminding drivers about the rules around winter tire use.

The ministry says they’ll monitor the weather and the performance of the highway and advise the public that Highway 99 and others could close at any time due to changing conditions.

This portion of Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet was critically affected by heavy rainfall on November 15, which led to a fatal mudslide.

The road reopened for a brief window of time to essential traffic on Wednesday after 1 pm before more mudslides caused it to shut down again.