BC's Highway 3 closed in both directions after rockslide near Keremeos

Highway 3 is closed in both directions in BC’s Interior because of a rockslide near Keremeos.

The rocks rolled down mountains just west of the fruit-famous town, and DriveBC says the Crowsnest Highway is now closed between Hedley-Nickleplate Road and Ashnola Road.

DriveBC posted the closure Sunday night, and the next update won’t be available until 1 pm Monday.

Drivers are able to detour via Highway 3A, Highway 97, Highway 97C, and Highway 5A.