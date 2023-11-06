BC's Highway 3 closed in both directions after rockslide near Keremeos
Highway 3 is closed in both directions in BC’s Interior because of a rockslide near Keremeos.
The rocks rolled down mountains just west of the fruit-famous town, and DriveBC says the Crowsnest Highway is now closed between Hedley-Nickleplate Road and Ashnola Road.
DriveBC posted the closure Sunday night, and the next update won’t be available until 1 pm Monday.
Drivers are able to detour via Highway 3A, Highway 97, Highway 97C, and Highway 5A.
REMINDER⛔️CLOSED – #BCHwy3 [Crowsnest Highway] is closed in both directions between Hedley-Nickleplate Rd and Ashnola Rd for 5.5 km (3 to 9 km west of #Keremeos) due to a rock slide.
Detour available via #BCHwy3A, #BCHwy97, #BCHwy97C, #BCHwy5a.
ℹ️ Next update: 1:00 PM PST… pic.twitter.com/JhsnXpW25C
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 6, 2023