Large rockslide near Cypress Mountain "destroys" police vehicle and injures officer

A West Vancouver police officer was transported to a hospital after large boulders from a rockslide hit their vehicle.

On Friday around 5:30 pm, the officer was injured when a large rockslide crossed the roadway and hit a police vehicle and civilian car near the Eagle Lake Access and Cypress Bowl roads.

West Vancouver PD say the police vehicle was “destroyed.”

Police say the occupants of the civilian vehicle were not injured but the police officer driving sustained a serious head laceration.

The officer was transported to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

For several hours, Cypress Bowl Road was closed while debris was removed.

✅ CLEAR – #CypressBowlRoad is now open in both directions, from rocks on the road, at Eagle Access Road. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 12, 2022

“This was a scary incident for those involved,” said Sgt Mark McLean. “While our officer was unlucky to have been caught up in a rockslide, we are grateful and fortunate that their injuries weren’t more severe.”