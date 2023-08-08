HOV and battery car lanes for Highway 1 widening from Langley to Abbotsford

Another segment of the long-planned widening of Highway 1 between eastern Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley is in the works, with the provincial government now seeking public input on the preliminary detailed design.

This is for the 21-km-long segment of Highway 1 between the 264th Street interchange in Langley Township and Highway 11 (Sumas Way) in Abbotsford, which will be built in two phases, called 3A and 3B.

In late 2021, construction began on the $345-million, 10-km-long freeway improvement segment to the west between the 216th Street interchange and 264th Street interchange within Langley Township. The current public consultation relates to further improvements eastward.

For phases 3A and 3B, the highway will be widened from its existing configuration of four general traffic lanes — two lanes each way — to up to 10 lanes. This includes one HOV and battery-electric vehicle lane in each direction and one dedicated bus-on-shoulder lane in each direction, along with one truck climbing lane in each direction in specific areas.

“I know that travelling around Fraser Valley communities is increasingly difficult, given the traffic volume on Highway 1,” said Rob Fleming, BC Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, in a statement. “We’re working to address these concerns by focusing on improvements, like widening to accommodate high-occupancy vehicles and transit, and better, more accessible interchanges to make it easier and quicker for people to get where they need to go.”

Dan Coulter, the MLA for Chilliwack and the BC Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit, added: “Many people from the Fraser Valley face lengthy daily commutes along Highway 1. Upgrades to the highway between Langley and the Sumas Prairie will keep goods moving smoothly while allowing for more reliable transit to make it faster and easier for people to get to and from work, so they can spend more time with their families.”

The 264th Street interchange will see a major redesign and expansion, including a replacement of 264th Street’s two-lane overpass with a new four-lane overpass, a new mobility hub with a bus loop for BC Transit’s No. 66 Fraser Valley Express and about 180 park-and-ride car parking stalls, and a truck parking lot for about 25 vehicles.

The Bradner Rest Area, roughly mid-way between the 264th Street interchange and the Mt. Lehman Road interchange, will be redesigned and expanded with about 30 new truck parking stalls and reconfigured passenger vehicle parking.

The overpass for the Mt. Lehman Road interchange will be widened from its existing width of three lanes to five lanes.

On the north side of the freeway between the 264th Street and Mt. Lehman Road interchanges, a separated multi-use pathway will be constructed for pedestrians and cyclists.

Mt. Lehman Road is the easternmost extent of phase 3A.

Phase 3B includes a new diverging diamond configuration for Highway 11, which is a key route to the Sumas/Huntingdon Canada-US border crossing. As well, the Peardonville Road underpass will be expanded from its existing width of two lanes to four lanes.

Phase 3A is the next segment to begin construction, with site preparation and early construction works expected to begin this month. Following this round of public consultation, the design for phase 3A will be finalized in 2024, at which point major construction will also begin. The bidding process for a major contractor will begin this month.

For the fourth phase of Highway 1’s improvement project, the design and planning work is at an early stage. This segment between the Highway 11 interchange to Chilliwack goes through the Sumas Prairie. Following the major flood event in late 2021 in the Sumas Prairie, this segment of Highway 1 will be redesigned to become more resilient to future flood events.

According to the provincial government, the segment of Highway 1 between Langley and Abbotsford sees over 80,000 vehicles per day, and with growing traffic — especially commercial vehicles and trucks — it requires measures to improve capacity and safety. Truck vehicle volumes will grow from 24% today to 33% by 2035.

It is stated by the provincial government that slow travel speeds as low as 20 km/hr during peak periods lead to idling and further vehicle emissions. As well, some locations are up to four times more likely to see collisions than the provincial rate.

“Reducing idling times and related air emissions will improve quality of life of travellers and the integrity of the natural environment,” states the provincial government.