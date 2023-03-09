Artistic rendering of the future configuration of four vehicle lanes on 152 Street in Surrey between the Serpentine and Nicomekl rivers. (Google Maps)

The north-south road of 152 Street between the Serpentine River and the Nicomekl River will be widened considerably from its current width of two vehicle lanes to four vehicle lanes.

Earlier this week, Surrey City Council approved a combined total value of about $46 million worth of spending related to the project, including the main construction contract of $44.4 million to B&B Heavy Civil Construction and $600,000 to McElhanney for consultancy work, and $850,000 to BC Hydro for utilities relocation work.

Construction is now set to begin later this month for a full completion by Summer 2025.

The three-km-long segment of 152 Street that will be widened goes through farm land and flood plains, starting from south of the Serpentine River and ending at 36 Avenue, which is just south of the Nicomekl River. This includes the twinning of 152 Street’s bridge over the Nicomekl River, and a new multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists next to the road.

The widening of this segment to four vehicle lanes — two vehicle lanes in each direction — aligns with 152 Street’s existing four-lane standard immediately to the north and south.

According to the City of Surrey, this stretch of road currently sees about 21,800 vehicles and 5,150 public transit bus riders on a daily basis. It is part of TransLink’s Major Road Network.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

“152 Street is a major corridor for our City and I am pleased it is receiving such a major upgrade,” said Mayor Brenda Locke in a statement.

“The widening of this section of 152 Street to four lanes will benefit not only motorists, but cyclists and pedestrians as well. It is a timely and essential project for the growing communities of South Surrey and the Grandview area.”

In addition to the widening to increase road capacity, and improve reliability and resiliency for goods movement and emergency services, the roadway will be raised to not only protect the transportation route from flooding but also to act as a dyke for the area’s flood protection. The City’s studies have shown that this segment of 152 Street is a high risk for flood hazards.

The City has received $21.8 million from TransLink and the Government of Canada’s Disaster Mitigation and Adaption Fund to help cover the cost of this project.

To the west, the municipal government is also adding a raised multi-use path along King George Boulevard — between south of the Nickmeckl River and the Highway 99 interchange — to improve access for pedestrians and cyclists, and function as a dyke.

Construction is also well underway on the widening of King George Boulevard over the Nickmeckl River to a standard of four vehicle lanes, which involves replacing its old bridges with new modern structures that are more resilient to flooding. This separate project is expected to reach full completion by Summer/Fall 2023.