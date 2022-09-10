Metro Vancouver issues air quality advisory expected to last all weekend

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley have been under hazy skies lately. An air quality advisory for the regions has been issued due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter – and they’re expected to last through the weekend.

On Saturday, September 10, Metro Vancouver’s statement said that the “elevated levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) are due to smoke from both wildfires burning in BC and the US and a fire burning in Vancouver at a wood recycling facility.”

Smoke from around BC is impacting the region, and more smoke is expected to arrive from the south on Sunday, degrading the air quality further.

Wildfires southeast of Chilliwack and Hope, especially the Heather Lake and Flood Falls Trail fires, are contributing to the smoke.

But a fire in Vancouver at a wood recycling facility is also making a ton of smoke trapped near the surface smothering Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, New Westminster, Surrey, and Coquitlam.

The actual concentration of the smoke will vary a lot across the region as winds, temperatures, and wildfire behaviour continuously change.

On Friday, Geoff Doerksen, an air quality planner for Metro Vancouver, told Daily Hive that Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley would experience “intermittent smoke impacts” over the weekend.

“During the event, consider using a portable air filter that uses HEPA filtration to remove smoke from the air,” said Doerksen.

The concern with fine particulate matter, aka PM2.5, is that when concentrations are high, it can be a health concern, especially for those with respiratory issues or other risk factors. At-risk folks include people with underlying conditions, people experiencing homelessness, outdoor workers, older adults, children, and pregnant women and infants.

Here are some tips from Metro Vancouver on staying safe during an air quality advisory:

Postpone or reduce outdoor physical activity

Reduce indoor pollution sources like as smoking, burning other materials, and vacuuming

Spend time in indoor spaces with HEPA air filtration and air conditioning

Because it’s still summer, stay cool and hydrated

A tightly-fitted, multi-layer mask can help to reduce exposure

Seek medical attention if you experience symptoms like as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing

You can sign up to get air quality alerts in your area online and check out the AirMap to see the latest up-to-date air quality information.