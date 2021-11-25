Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack slated to reopen tonight

On Wednesday afternoon, BC Transportation Minister Rob Fleming announced that Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack could reopen at some point on Thursday.

According to the latest update from Drive BC, the highway is estimated to open by 9 pm.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 CLOSED due to flooding South Parallel Rd #Abbotsford to Yale Rd #Chilliwack. Estimated opening 9pm Thu Nov 25. https://t.co/H5PgAE1GxU #FraserValley — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 25, 2021

Fleming says that the necessary temporary repairs are complete, and “water levels continue to recede.”

Road crews continue to monitor the situation ahead of the storm moving into BC’s South Coast.

Southern parts of the region will see up to 50 mm of rain by tomorrow, with strong winds near the water.

Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley has been closed for more than a week due to the devastating flooding. Restrictions on non-essential travel are also in effect on certain highways across the province.

With files from Amanda Wawryk, Zoe Demarco