Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack projected to open Thursday

Amanda Wawryk
|
Nov 24 2021, 9:52 pm
Highway 1 in Abbotsford flooded with water (DriveBC/Twitter).

BC’s Transportation Minister, Rob Fleming, says the stretch of Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack should reopen at some point Thursday.

During a briefing on Wednesday, Fleming said, “we’re pleased to report that critical temporary repairs are now completed and water levels continue to recede … We’re looking to have this road open at some point tomorrow.”

He added crews are continuing to monitor the situation and the upcoming storm could change things.

Fleming says the updates will come through Drive BC.

The stretch of Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley has been closed for about a week as the area deals with devastating flooding.

Whatcom Road and Highway 1 (AbbyPoliceDept/Twitter)

During Wednesday’s briefing, people are being reminded to avoid non-essential travel.

