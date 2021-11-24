Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack projected to open Thursday

BC’s Transportation Minister, Rob Fleming, says the stretch of Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack should reopen at some point Thursday.

During a briefing on Wednesday, Fleming said, “we’re pleased to report that critical temporary repairs are now completed and water levels continue to recede … We’re looking to have this road open at some point tomorrow.”

He added crews are continuing to monitor the situation and the upcoming storm could change things.

Fleming says the updates will come through Drive BC.

PLEASE SHARE – We’ve streamlined @DriveBC travel information on our advisory page to help you with a quick look at the status of #BCStorm impacted highways.https://t.co/tpmJKNC27l

For up to date info, check @DriveBC Photo taken Nov. 17th on #BCHwy7 at Seabird pic.twitter.com/Rfy4sWxZK1 — BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 24, 2021

The stretch of Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley has been closed for about a week as the area deals with devastating flooding.

Police Air Support Services, Air 1, is currently in the sky taking images of the current damage and flooding. This photo shows some of the extensive damage to Highway #1, east of No 3 Rd in the westbound lanes. Crews are working incredibly hard around the clock. pic.twitter.com/z08yd6Dbke — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 21, 2021

During Wednesday’s briefing, people are being reminded to avoid non-essential travel.