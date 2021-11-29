Highway 1 closed between Abbotsford and Chilliwack as floodwaters rise

A major highway in Abbotsford is now closed due to flooding, potentially affecting the Monday commute.
⚠️#BCHwy1 – is CLOSED due to #BCStorm impacts between McCallum Rd in #Abbotsford & Yale Rd in #Chilliwack⚠️
Next update time at approximately 10:00AM, Monday November 29th.
ℹ️ For more info:https://t.co/HdbhVPfwT4
ℹ️ Details on other #BCHwys closures:https://t.co/xn50j8yRLn
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 29, 2021
On Sunday, November 28, Abbotsford Police Services shared on Twitter that Highway 1 would shut down in both directions at 5 pm.
IMPORTANT! Highway #1 Closure: Drive BC has posted that Highway #1 will be closed today as early as 5 pm today with no estimated re-opening. Avoid the area, as traffic congestion will likely occur.
Check Drive BC for traffic updates and road closures. https://t.co/625lzO5Mav
— Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 29, 2021
Transportation BC had warned earlier in the day that Highway 1 could close at any time as waters rise.
ADVISORY – Water is rising fast on #BCHwy1 – Whatcom to Yale Road. This is a look of the area east of #Abbotsford. Currently open with travel advisory in effect but this route could close at anytime this afternoon.
Check https://t.co/NCVlkmJoDS @DriveBC #BCflood #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/ixM3fq8Jt1
— BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 28, 2021
Police say to avoid the area as they expect traffic congestion to occur.
Drive BC notes that Highway 1, the Trans Canada, has a travel advisory in effect between Abbotsford and Chilliwack.
About 20 km of the highway will be closed due to flooding between Exit 90: McCallum Road and Exit 109: Yale Road. There’s no estimated time of opening.
The notice of the highway closure comes as the nearby Nooksack River flooded and began spilling water into an already-saturated Abbotsford.
- You might also like:
- The Nooksack River floods by 7 feet, water on its way to Abbotsford (PHOTOS)
- BC prepares to use Alert Ready system ahead of what could be the "most intense" storm
- Sunday weather warnings in Metro Vancouver call for up to 120 mm of rain
⚠️UPDATE #BCHwy3 – Remains CLOSED due to #BCStorm impacts between #HopeBC & #PrincetonBC⚠️
Next update time at approximately 10:00AM, Monday November 29th.
ℹ️ Details on other #BCHwys closures: https://t.co/xn50j8yRLn
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 29, 2021
⚠️UPDATE #BCHwy99 – Remains CLOSED due to #BCStorm impacts between #Pemberton & #Lillooet⚠️
Next update time at approximately 10:00AM, Monday November 29th.
ℹ️ Details on other #BCHwys closures: https://t.co/xn50j8yRLn
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 28, 2021
Other routes in BC are currently closed, like Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton and Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet.