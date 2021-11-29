NewsWeather

Highway 1 closed between Abbotsford and Chilliwack as floodwaters rise

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
Nov 29 2021, 12:31 am
@TranBC/Twitter

A major highway in Abbotsford is now closed due to flooding, potentially affecting the Monday commute.

On Sunday, November 28, Abbotsford Police Services shared on Twitter that Highway 1 would shut down in both directions at 5 pm.

Transportation BC had warned earlier in the day that Highway 1 could close at any time as waters rise.

Police say to avoid the area as they expect traffic congestion to occur.

Drive BC notes that Highway 1, the Trans Canada, has a travel advisory in effect between Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

About 20 km of the highway will be closed due to flooding between Exit 90: McCallum Road and Exit 109: Yale Road. There’s no estimated time of opening.

The notice of the highway closure comes as the nearby Nooksack River flooded and began spilling water into an already-saturated Abbotsford.

Other routes in BC are currently closed, like Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton and Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet.

