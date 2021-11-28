Several major highways in BC’s Lower Mainland were experiencing flooding Sunday morning as a major storm sweeps through the South Coast.

Drive BC is reporting that flooding closed Highway 7 in both directions in Maple Ridge, between 240th and 264th streets.

In Richmond, the bus lane on Highway 99 northbound north of Westminster Highway was blocked due to flooding and the route has since been cleared.

And in Langley, Drive BC reported that flooding had closed a Highway 1 eastbound onramp to 264th Street.

#BCHwy1 – Flooding has the eastbound on ramp to 264th closed.

Watch for crews and drive with care.#LangleyBC #AbbotsfordBC #AldergroveBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 28, 2021

Drive BC advised people to drive with caution and watch out for crews.

These road closures come less than 24 hours after the Ministry of Transportation preemptively ordered highway closures on some BC highways ahead of the weekend storm, saying some infrastructure is “extremely vulnerable.”

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a red level alert on Friday, November 26, warning about potential flooding on BC’s South Coast.

A few areas in the Lower Mainland are already under evacuation alert or evacuation order, like Huntingdon Village in Abbotsford.

As rain continues on Sunday, check with Drive BC for the latest updates on BC highways before you head out. Visit DriveBC.ca or visit the @DriveBC Twitter page.