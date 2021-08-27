High speed a factor in Surrey crash that killed three teen hockey players: RCMP

Investigators say that “high speed” was a factor in the tragic car crash that claimed the lives of three teenage hockey players.

Caleb Reimer (16), Ronin Sharma (16), and Parker Magnuson (17) were three Surrey-born players who played together at the Delta Hockey Academy. They died on August 21 when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree. The incident occurred around 2:45 am on Saturday morning in the 16000-block of 104th Avenue in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP released initial findings into the cause of the collision and said that “high speed” was a contributing factor.

“Investigators have determined that the vehicle was travelling at a speed significantly greater than the posted speed limit at the time of the collision,” reads a statement from RCMP.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstructive Service (ICARS) and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) continue to investigate the incident.

Condolences have come from the very top of the hockey world, with statements being released by the NHL, and all four Western Canadian NHL teams.

“The NHL sends its love and deepest condolences to the families of junior hockey players Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson who tragically passed away in a car accident on Saturday,” the NHL added. “Rest in peace, boys.”

Reimer had already made his debut for the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings last season, while Sharma and Magnusson had progressed with Junior A teams.