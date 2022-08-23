A father who took his daughter to a piano lesson in Richmond, BC, claims he was harassed by a “male Karen” because of his legal parking job.

This wouldn’t be the first time we covered a dispute over parking in a residential neighbourhood.

In this instance, the father at the centre of this parking ordeal chose to remain anonymous for his own safety, but he captured the interaction on video.

Parked on a residential street, the video begins with the father wielding his camera from the driver’s seat. We then see someone who lives in the neighbourhood, who seems to be on their way home, exchanging words with the father about his chosen parking space.

“I can park here for three hours,” exclaims the father citing a city bylaw.

“Just go park where you have a business,” replies the angry neighbour, making gestures.

He also claims that the father is bothering him.

“I don’t understand, you’re absolutely crazy man,” the father chirps back.

“Read the bylaw,” he adds.

In an email to Daily Hive, the father said he thought about keeping quiet, but that “this incident is simply unbelievable.”

The father also worried that the resident would get physical, which is his stated reason for recording in the first place.

He explained to the resident that he couldn’t park directly in front of the house where his daughter was having a lesson because there were already two cars parked there. He also claims the “male Karen” said that he was blocking cars in his driveway because of the chosen parking space, but the video suggests otherwise.

At one point the father asks the resident why he should move, and the resident responds, “because you’re ugly!”

The father chuckles in response, and then the resident laughs too. Another voice is laughing in the background which may belong to the daughter. The resident again repeats that the father’s ugly before walking off. At a couple of points in the video, the resident seems to be alluding or commenting on the father’s Chinese descent by saying, “you guys.”

At the very end of the video you hear the daughter call the resident “baldy.”

All things considered, the situation definitely could have ended worse than it did. Thankfully this dispute didn’t lead to any sort of physical confrontation. The father did report the incident to the police.

“I hope this will help people not feel ashamed to speak up for themselves when they are subjected to such harassment.”