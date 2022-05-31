5 can't-miss food festivals happening in Vancouver this June

June is nearly upon us, and while the weather doesn’t seem to have gotten the memo that it’s basically summer, at least the food festivals have.

Things are ramping up for a fully packed summer of food-centric events and we can hardly wait.

From food truck fests to cultural street parties to big-scale foodie events, these are the food festivals we’re most excited about checking out this month.

After a two-year hiatus, Burnaby’s beloved Hats Off Day finally returns this month. Hastings Street, between Boundary Road and Gamma Avenue, will be closed off to traffic and instead filled with local vendors, performers, kid-friendly activities, and, of course, plenty of delicious food.

When: Saturday, June 18 from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Hastings Street, between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road, Burnaby

Crafts and Draughts Patio Party

Strathcona-based brewery Container and local brand Views Balcony Bar is teaming up to bring us Crafts and Draughts Patio Party, a one-day party that celebrates all things local. A bunch of local food vendors will be setting up at the party too, including chicken parm sandwiches from the Burdy Food Bus and craft sodas from Not Too Sweet.

When: Saturday, June 18 from 1 pm to 6 pm

Where: Container Brewing, 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver

This awesome summer market is especially food-focused this year and will feature six food trucks and 12 other food vendors, and craft and merchandise vendors. According to the event website, the goal behind the market is to “create happy events where local Japanese vendors shine, as well as non-Japanese vendors, who have [a] passion and love for Japanese culture, to join this little Japanese community.” Some participating vendors include Early Bird Pudding, Koyuki Sapporo Ramen, and COFU pressed sushi.

When: Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $4

BC Halal Food Fest

This month will see British Columbia’s first-ever Halal Food Fest, which organizers hope will become an annual festival – one that will promote and educate British Columbians on the province’s many halal food options. Some vendors include Caveman Cafe, Zakos Bakery, and Time to Grill.

When: Saturday, June 25 from 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Greek Days

Greek Day is one of Vancouver’s biggest – and most highly anticipated – annual cultural festivals, and this year’s event is looking like it’s going to be a delicious one. In addition to authentic Greek eats, like souvlaki, spanakopita, and loukoumades supplied by several different organizations and restaurants, the event will also feature food from local Broadway businesses and other Vancouver-based vendors.