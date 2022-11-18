Why not consider exploring the True North’s best hidden gems for your next vacation? These spots might be calling your name.

Top travel and lodging booking websites Vrbo, Hotels.com, and Expedia have revealed a list of underrated spots across Canada that have been witnessing an uptick in visitors.

It seems people are veering away from traditional vacation-y places and opting for more laidback, off-the-beaten-path locales in 2023. Instead of flashy hotels, many are looking for more rustic and intimate ranch retreats.

Vrbo says that the demand for its private vacation homes in each of the following hidden gems has increased by more than 30% or more since September 2021. Let’s take a look at these spots — one of them could be your next travel destination.

Cape Breton, Nova Scotia

Do you see that picture? This one’s a no-brainer.

Cape Breton Island has so much to offer, you won’t run out of things to check out during your vacation. Whether it’s spring or fall, the trees along its hilly roads provide soothing scenery paired with views of the sea. Cape Breton is a hikers’ paradise, too!

Chaudière, Quebec

Quebec’s Chaudière-Appalaches is filled with greenery, historic sites, and the cutest wildlife you’ll ever seen. In the hills, you’ll find rust-coloured Scottish Highland cows grazing about. In the wintertime, the area gets extra charming, so keep your camera handy for some snowy panoramic views.

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

The largest city in the province of PEI, Charlottetown boasts stunning waterfront scenery and a skyline you don’t want to miss.

Canmore, Alberta

This gorgeous town in the Canadian Rockies has just around 16,000 residents, and is filled with naturally colourful views. The town has also been featured in well-known films such as Brokeback Mountain, The Edge, and Shanghai Noon. Talk about a vacation destination!

Calgary, Alberta

You might not think of Calgary immediately when you consider a vacation, but if you’re used to the cushy city life and still need a scenic breather, this is the stop for a break.

Immerse yourself in rich Canadian history and keep an eye out for Calgary’s wildlife — you could spot cougars, moose, mink, bears, and even porcupines!

Prince Edward County, Ontario

Enjoy local cuisine, wine, and cozy fall vibes in this county. You can delve into the area’s Indigenous history at any of the six museum sites located across it, too.

Plus, if you live in Ontario, this is a good time to use your Staycation Tax Credit!

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Pictured above is Winnipeg’s stunning Assiniboine Park, which comes alive during the fall. Lush trees will remain in sight whether you’re in the centre of the city or at its edge. You won’t run out of art exhibitions, musical festivals, and museums to check out either.

Quebec City, Quebec

Skip tourist-dense Montreal and check out Quebec City to soak in the French Canadian heritage of the province. Take a stroll through Old Quebec, visit the Château Frontenac (pictured above), or make a wish at the stunning Basilica-Cathedral Notre-Dame de Québec.

Cowichan Valley, British Columbia

Plan your summer trip to Cowichan Valley in advance to enjoy the forestry of this region. The valley has a number of vineyards and orchards to visit, so you’ll definitely be bringing a bunch of wine and delicious local goods back home.

Saanich, British Columbia

Visit massive provincial parks, take a dip in the waters, or head to a quaint bistro for lunch — you can do it all on this peninsula just northeast of Victoria. You’ll find tons of farms on your trip, too, so you can pick some fruit to enjoy fresh.

Will you be visiting any of the destinations on this list for your next vacation? Let us know in the comments.