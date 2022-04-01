How to spend your Ontario staycation tax credit this year

The only thing better than the feeling you get when you plan a vacation is getting money back for planning that vacation. You heard us right. The Ontario Staycation Tax Credit will give money back to you during tax season when you plan a trip right here in Ontario.



The Ontario Staycation Tax Credit is a “Personal Income Tax (PIT) credit that will provide Ontario residents with the support of 20 percent of eligible 2022 accommodation expenses of up to $1,000 for an individual and $2,000 for a family, for a maximum credit of $200 or $400, respectively,” officials wrote in their press release.



Getting the money back will be easy. All you need to do is plan your trip to Ontario and claim this refundable credit when you submit your 2022 personal income tax returns. This credit is available for all accommodation, including hotels, models, bread-and-breakfasts, lodges, resorts, cottages, and campgrounds in Ontario that you visited for leisure for no more than a month.

Not sure where you want to go on your Ontario vacation? Here are 11 ways to spend your Ontario staycation tax credit this year.



Book a staycation in Toronto

Rediscover some of the tourist attractions that locals often overlook by booking a staycation downtown. Stay at the centrally located Kimpton Saint George, where you can pop into the Royal Ontario Museum across the street and window shop in Yorkville.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimpton Saint George Toronto (@saintgeorgetoronto)

Spend a weekend wine tasting in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Rent a bicycle at Zoom Leisure Bikes and cycle along the Niagara river to some of the best wineries in the region, stopping by Lailey Winery, Reif Estate Winery and Riverview Cellars Winery to start. After a day of wine tasting in the Niagara region, stay overnight on the main street in the quaint Niagara-on-the-Lake at the Shaw Club Hotel, where you’ll be within walking distance to tasty restaurants and lively bars in town.



Hike in Thunder Bay

It is well worth the drive (or shorter flight) to check Sleeping Giant Provincial Park off your “to explore” list. From the Top of the Giant Trail, you’ll be able to see Lake Superior is and, if you’re lucky, catch a glimpse of some of the wildlife on your hike through the boreal forest. Recharge at The Haven Hostel, where you can spend some time after a long day in the wilderness mingling with other adventurous souls.

Museum-hop in Ottawa

There are many museums in Ottawa for both the young, the young at heart and the eternally curious who want to brush up on their knowledge. Our favourites include the National Gallery of Canada, the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian Museum of Nature. The city is incredibly walkable, especially if you make the Andaz Ottawa Byward Market your home base for the weekend away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andaz Ottawa | Luxury Hotel (@andazottawa)

Soak up the sun at Sauble Beach

Even if you couldn’t make it to the Caribbean this winter, you can still walk barefoot on the white sand in Sauble Beach. In the summer months, take a dip in Lake Huron to cool off during the hot summer days. Or, grab a drink poolside at The June Motel Sauble Beach.

Book a cottage in Muskoka

Plan your summer escape lakeside at one of the many cottages in Muskoka. With 1,600 lakes and 14,000 kilometres of shoreline, you can always find the vacation home rental to suit your group size and interests. While up north, spend some time sailing on the water and land, exploring local sights like Johnston’s Cranberry Marsh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Escape Muskoka (@sweetescapemuskoka)

Brush up on your history in Kingston

Kingston is home to several historic sites, including the Fort Henry National Historic Site, Bellevue House National Historic Site and Murney Tower National Historic Site. From the Delta Hotels by Marriott Kingston Waterfront, you’ll be able to walk to the many restaurants and shops in downtown Kingston.

Take the Ferry to Manitoulin Island

Manitoulin Island is a two-hour ferry ride from Tobermory (or a two-hour drive from Sudbury if you’re coming from the other direction). This region is rich in history, with archaeology dating back to 2000 BC and the home to Canada’s only unceded reserve. After hiking past the iconic Bridal Veil Falls, enjoy lunch on the patio at Split Rail Brewing Co. or Manitoulin Brewing Company.

Stay over at Ste. Anne Spa

While many visitors enjoy Ste. Anne’s Spa for a day trip, you will want to reserve your stay overnight so that this luxurious experience qualifies for the Ontario Staycation Tax Credit. This spa resort offers an all-inclusive experience for guests staying in their historic rooms and suites while enjoying the thermal baths, pools and wellness activities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ste. Anne’s Spa (@steannesspa)

Get a birds-eye-view of the 1000 Islands

Enjoy the stunning landscape from a birds-eye-view with 1000 Islands Helicopter Tours and see St. Lawrence and Thousand Islands from high above. For the resort experience, book your stay at the 1000 Island Harbor Hotel. Or, if you’re looking for something a bit more rustic, there are many vacation home rental properties in the area as well.

Visit the Big Nickle in Sudbury

Ontario is home to some of the world’s biggest roadside stops, like The Big Apple on the drive from Toronto to Ottawa or The Big Nickel if you’re heading north to Sudbury. This attraction is at Science North, a museum where visitors can learn with hands-on exhibits or watch a film in the immersive IMAX Theatre.