Trade the big-name hotel chains for something more magical (and memorable) by checking in to one of these hidden gems in BC.

From quirky hobbit houses and whimsical treehouses to a charming bed and breakfast inspired by your favourite fairytales — these unique accommodations will make you feel like you’re a world away.

Cob Cottage

Enjoy some peace and quiet with a jaunt over to sleepy Mayne Island. Some come here just to stay at the Cob Cottage, and it’s easy to see why.

Hand-sculpted using local and sustainable materials, this one-of-a-kind earthhouse is just brimming with charm and character.

It’s nestled on a private property where guests will receive some special visitors, as there are some resident chickens and sheep.

The cozy retreat can sleep up to two guests, with a loft bedroom, bathroom, and central living space.

Second Breakfast Hideaway

Discover this hobbit-themed hideaway just outside of Osoyoos in the breathtaking region of the Okanagan.

The eccentric destination draws in a lot of Lord of the Rings fans, with its likeness to what you would see in fantasy films.

The earth home sits on top of a mountain and is surrounded by acres upon acres of nature.

It features one bedroom, one bathroom and a small kitchen area equipped with just the basics.

The Princess and the Pea Hotel

This sweet space originally built in the 1880s has been restored, but it has kept its signature antique touches that make it so special.

Much like its name suggests, this bed and breakfast is inspired by all things fairytale. Guests can get a good night’s sleep in one of their six themed rooms, including Snow White, Little Red Riding Hood, Tinkerbell, Sleeping Beauty, Goldilocks, and last but not least, Cinderella.

Each room, besides Tinkerbell, features a deep soaker tub to relax in.

And guests can wake up in the morning to a gentle knock on their door and a continental breakfast tray awaiting them on the other side. The spread includes your choice of coffee and tea alongside a seasonal variety of freshly baked muffins, organic yogurt and fruit.

Free Spirit Spheres

This accommodation is for all those who are young at heart. Guests can re-live their childhood by staying in one of these treehouse-inspired spheres suspended from the trees in a lush forested area near Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island.

Choose between the Luna, Melody, or Eryn spheres, each with its own distinct style.

Even though you’re off the ground, there is still a conventional bathroom located approximately 50 metres from each sphere. It comes equipped with a private toilet, sink and shower.

As for the sphere themselves, they are surprisingly spacious, with a sleeping area and a little nook to read or eat.

Wildpod

For glamping at its finest, look no further than Wildpod in Tofino. It features six geodesic domes — all with waterfront views on the edge of Tofino’s downtown core.

Each one has its own theme, and the themes are all a nod to nature. They include Rock, Wave, Sand, Wood, Nest, and Leaf.

Guests can take in stunning sights of the active harbour right outside their panoramic window.

The pods are considered a luxurious glamping experience and are, therefore, designed for adults only.