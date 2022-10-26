This whimsical glass house in BC is made out of 500,000 empty embalming fluid bottles (PHOTOS)

British Columbians travelling through the West Kootenays may be surprised to find a whimsical glass house made entirely out of empty embalming fluid bottles.

The castle-like structure was built by David H. Brown. It overlooks the beautiful Kootenay Lake, near the small community of Boswell.

Brown had worked in the funeral business for 35 years when he retired in 1952, which was when he began building the house.

He said the goal was to “indulge a whim of a peculiar nature” and planned to live in the home with his family.

But given its unusual construction and the fact it’s located adjacent to a major highway, it became a popular roadside attraction instead.

The home was constructed using approximately 500,000 empty embalming fluid bottles, which would have otherwise gone to waste.

The bottles were laid with the short neck towards the inside of the home, with strips of wood wired between the necks, and then it was reinforced with cement.

Inside, visitors can find a master bedroom, living room, large fireplace, and a kitchen overlooking a terrace.

The 1,200-square-foot space also has a second bedroom upstairs that is off-limits.

There’s a waterwheel, wishing well, garden shed, archway, and bridge to round out the property.

Guests will also find several towers, stone stairs, and pathways that were mostly constructed with the same technique as the house.

