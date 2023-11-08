Here are the best deals from Vancouver's Herschel warehouse sale

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Herschel is having a massive warehouse sale in Vancouver starting Wednesday, and we got a sneak peek at some of the serious savings you’ll be able to find.

For the second year, the bag manufacturer — known for its iconic backpacks, bags, and travel accessories — is slashing prices on some awesome products.

The sale will take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre East from Wednesday, November 8, to Sunday, November 12, with double the space and double the inventory of last year.

On Tuesday, Daily Hive got a sneak peek at the sale before it opened to the public so you can get an idea of what the deals look like.

Shoppers can expect to find incredible deals on backpacks, duffles, travel accessories, apparel, and luggage with up to 75% off.

The best thing about the sale is there is no need to worry if you can’t visit the warehouse in the early days of the sale. New products will be stocked daily, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to find the bag of your dreams or get some holiday shopping done.

Here are the wild deals you’ll be able to find.

Bags are selling for between $21.99 to $54.99.

Meanwhile, the price for backpacks ranges from $29.99 to $69.99, depending on whether they are premium backpacks, classic, kids, or mini backpacks.

Carry-on luggage is selling for $119.99, while check-in luggage is going for $149.99. There are also coolers, accessories like laptop sleeves and wallets, and even clothing available for sale.

The sale will be cashless, so be sure to bring your debit or credit card. Unfortunately, Herschel says gift cards won’t be accepted.

Also, all purchases made at the Herschel Vancouver Warehouse Sale are final sale, so there are no returns or exchanges.

When: Wednesday, November 8 – Monday, November 13

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East, Convention Halls A and B — 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Times: