Inside Vancouver's new Value Village Boutique on opening day

Thrift lovers now have one more spot to check out in Vancouver after the doors to the brand-new Value Village Boutique opened Thursday morning.

The location on Granville Street is filled with pre-loved items set to find new homes, and about 60 people lined up outside before the opening to see the offerings in person.

The newest spot, at 1062 Granville Street, between Helmcken and Nelson, is the second location for a Value Village Boutique in the city.

The store will be open from 10 am to 8 pm seven days a week, but for Thursday’s Grand Opening day, it was open an hour earlier at 9 am.

