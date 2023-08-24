Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood is losing a retail giant. Anthropologie on Granville Street between West 13th and West 14th Avenue is set to vacate by mid-October.

Daily Hive Urbanized reached out to Anthropologie’s store manager, who confirmed that the location is set to relocate this fall. The building was sold and the lease was not renewed, so the Anthropologie leasing team is looking for a new place to open up.

While the location on Granville Street will be no more (and there are no closing sales expected), Anthropologie is growing in Vancouver, and the company is expected to share details of its reopening at a later date. The boho clothing and housewares retailer is based in Philadelphia, and its parent company is Urban Outfitters.

While we don’t have details of future Anthropologie store openings yet, you can still shop at the brand’s Park Royal location in West Vancouver.

The retail landscape of South Granville is always changing. Last fall, a Value Village Boutique opened on Granville Street. In January this year, Bamboo World Kitchen closed both of its Vancouver locations, one of which was on Granville Street close to Broadway.

A future SkyTrain Station will be opening in the next couple of years at Broadway and Granville Street. We now know that Loblaws City Market will open a grocery store in the tower at 1477 West Broadway above the future station.

What do you think of all the changes to the South Granville neighbourhood?