The Vancouver-based brand Herschel is hosting a sale at Canada Place, where you can find backpacks, luggage, and travel accessories at up to 75% off, and we got a sneak peek ahead of the sale’s opening day.

New products will be stocked daily, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to find the bag of your dreams or get some holiday shopping done.

Deals, deals, deals!

Okay, the prices are pretty wild.

Bags are selling for between $19.99 to $49.99.

The price for backpacks ranges from $14.99 to $49.99, depending on whether they are premium backpacks, classic, kids, or mini backpacks.

Luggage, including hard shells, ranges between $79.99 to $99.99.

There are also coolers, accessories like water bottles and wallets, and even clothing available for sale.

The jackets are $39.99, a big discount from the original $100 price tag for a rain jacket.

The sale will be cashless, so be sure to bring your debit or credit card — unfortunately, Herschel says gift cards won’t be accepted.

Also, all purchases made at the Herschel Vancouver Warehouse Sale are final sale, so there are no returns or exchanges.

What: Find backpacks, luggage, and travel accessories for 75% off

When: November 10 to 13

Time: Thursday and Friday, 9 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 7 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 6 pm

With files from Megan Devlin