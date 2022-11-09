EventsFashion & BeautyCurated

An inside look at the best deals at Vancouver's Herschel warehouse sale (PHOTOS)

Claire Fenton
Nov 9 2022, 11:13 pm
Laurenne Karmel/Daily Hive

The Vancouver-based brand Herschel is hosting a sale at Canada Place, where you can find backpacks, luggage, and travel accessories at up to 75% off, and we got a sneak peek ahead of the sale’s opening day.

New products will be stocked daily, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to find the bag of your dreams or get some holiday shopping done.

Deals, deals, deals!

Okay, the prices are pretty wild.

Bags are selling for between $19.99 to $49.99.

Laurenne Karmel/Daily Hive

The price for backpacks ranges from $14.99 to $49.99, depending on whether they are premium backpacks, classic, kids, or mini backpacks.

hershel sale vancouver

Laurenne Karmel/Daily Hive

herschel sale vancouver

Laurenne Karmel/Daily Hive

herschel sale vancouver

Laurenne Karmel/Daily Hive

Luggage, including hard shells, ranges between $79.99 to $99.99.

There are also coolers, accessories like water bottles and wallets, and even clothing available for sale.

The jackets are $39.99, a big discount from the original $100 price tag for a rain jacket.

herschel sale vancouver

Laurenne Karmel/Daily Hive

The sale will be cashless, so be sure to bring your debit or credit card — unfortunately, Herschel says gift cards won’t be accepted.

Herschel sale

Claire Fenton/Daily Hive

Herschel sale

Claire Fenton/Daily Hive

Also, all purchases made at the Herschel Vancouver Warehouse Sale are final sale, so there are no returns or exchanges.

Herschel Warehouse Sale

What: Find backpacks, luggage, and travel accessories for 75% off

When: November 10 to 13

Time: Thursday and Friday, 9 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 7 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 6 pm

With files from Megan Devlin

