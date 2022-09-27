Herschel Supply partners with South Korean surrealist artist Henn Kim

In an ongoing effort to support women in the arts, Herschel Supply has partnered with South Korean surrealist artist Henn Kim on two exclusive designs, released today.

The collaboration is the second in a series of partnerships for their Nova Art Project for which the company has linked with ArtTable, a New York-based organization dedicated to advancing the leadership of women in the visual arts.

“We’re proud to partner with ArtTable, donating proceeds from the Nova Art Project to their fellowship program, providing valuable experiences and impactful mentorship opportunities to support students and emerging professionals in their creative journeys,” said Jamie Cormack, co-founder at Herschel Supply.

The first collection, released in May, saw the Vancouver-founded company pay homage to the late Miriam Schapiro, a boundary-pushing Canadian artist who was a pioneer of feminist work.

Henn Kim, a poet and artist who was born in Ulsan, South Korea, and is widely known for her surrealist and monochromatic artwork, brings a different approach to Herschel’s Nova backpack.

Kim, who illustrated the cover for Sally Rooney’s award-winning novel, Normal People, created a piece called “The New Moon,” which is inspired by the childlike wonder of being followed by the moon, viewing it as a symbol of serenity, healing, time, and transformation.

In another, the artist, who blends fantasy with reality, wanted to send a message of courage to viewers, reminding them that we all shine and move within our own orbit. She named it “We Are Stars.”

Although the entire creative team at Herschel was involved, Product Designer Serena Koo shared with Daily Hive that she and Product and Print Designer Isla Scott were especially drawn to Kim’s work throughout the process.

“Isla, who has great in-depth knowledge on print design is able to engineer the artwork to make it seamless and fit the bag properly. While I can help communicate Henn’s vision into label artwork and custom trims to compliment her prints.”

The Henn Kim for Herschel Supply collection is priced at $115 per bag and is available exclusively at Herschel Supply stores and online.