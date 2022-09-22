Annie Leibovitz shoots star-studded Canada Goose campaign (PHOTOS)

Shot in the highlands of Northern Scotland, legendary fashion photographer Annie Leibovitz stood behind the lens to capture the Canada Goose Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, “Live in the Open.”

Released this morning, the result is a breathtaking showcase of the brand’s latest womenswear collection featuring a star-studded cast including Jodie Turner-Smith, Soo Joo Park, and Khadijha Red Thunder.

Each muse has a unique story to tell and actively champions causes that serve to uplift underrepresented voices and communities around the world.

“As a brand, we strive to share powerful and meaningful stories with our audience and we are excited to celebrate our all-female cast,” said Penny Brook, chief marketing and experience officer at Canada Goose.

British Actress, model and Equality Now activist Jodie Turner-Smith, said, “Above anything else, I feel the need to be true to myself and express that truth in everything that I do.”

Khadijha Red Thunder, an advocate of Native American, African American, and Spanish descent said, “My tribe is Chippewa Cree, my grandmother is from Saskatchewan, Canada, and I’m so grateful to have grown up experiencing such a beautiful, amazing culture.”

Soo Joo Park, who broke boundaries as the first Asian-American woman to act as a L’Oréal spokesperson continues to stand up for, and champion, diversity within the entertainment industry. Known for her work as a DJ, she’s currently participating in outreach programs and working with organizations like APEX for Youth.

Commenting on the campaign, Park stated, “To me, Live in the Open means, in a more figurative sense, that you are open to chances, that you are bold and adventurous, and I do think I live in the open.”

The Canada Goose Fall/Winter collection launches online and in select stores today.