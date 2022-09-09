The Bay unveils 6,600 sq ft immersive Levi’s shop-in-shop in Vancouver

Rock a double denim tuxedo like a true Canadian this fall from The Bay’s new Levi’s shop-in-shop. A celebration of the brand’s heritage, the immersive 6,600 sq ft space is located on the basement level of the flagship in Downtown Vancouver.

The shop is a truly unique experience where you can create your own one-of-a-kind Levi’s pieces, consult with trained stylists, and try before you buy in the tech-enabled fitting rooms.

“Levi’s is a brand that has transcended generational fashion eras and remained a must-have wardrobe staple in our customer’s closets for years,” said Laura Janney, Chief Merchant, The Bay.

The Levi’s Tailor Shop is where the magic happens. You can expect a full range of customization options like coloured shank buttons and rivets, patches, pocket linings, and embroidery.

“Our goal was to provide a premium one-stop shop in a coveted, high-traffic area, perfect for engaging with Levi’s fans who want to connect with the brand, and who are searching for a retail experience as well as their dream pair of Levi’s,” said Nicolas Versloot, Managing Director, Levi’s Canada.

The brand has reimagined and digitized its fitting rooms to create a seamless and effortless customer journey. You can interact directly with stylists on the floor, requesting alternative sizes, and accessories like heels and belts – all at the touch of a button.

“With consumer behaviour shifting in the ever-changing retail landscape, Levi’s continues to prioritize how we deliver our iconic products and impactful brand experience,” said Versloot.

Stop by this weekend for the official grand opening or shop the full Levi’s collection online.