Two Canadian hotels have been ranked among the best in the world

Two Canadian hotels have been deemed to be some of the best in the world.

Travel + Leisure has released its list of the 100 best hotels in the world, and it features two Canadian stays.

The rankings are based on the opinion of Travel + Leisure readers, who rated hotels out of 100 on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value.

From luxe lodges in Tanzania to quaint cottages in the Hamptons, the 100 best hotels in the world are connected by “top-notch service, premier locations, and over-the-top amenities.”

“Adventures never cease, even when we remain close to home,” Travel + Leisure writes.

“And an excellent hotel can still put a smile on your face, especially when the world feels tumultuous.”

Below, find out which two Canadian hotels are among the top 100 in the world.

Manoir Hovey, Quebec: 98.48/100

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoir Hovey | Luxury Hotel (@manoirhovey)

Manoir Hovey, located in the village of North Hatley, Quebec, placed 23rd on the list.

With just 36 rooms and suites, the hotel is situated in a 19th-century mansion that was modelled after George Washington’s Mount Vernon home.

A Relais & Châteaux property, Manoir Hovey’s well-placed antiques, rich textiles, and curated art give it an “elegant country vibe,” Travel + Leisure writes.

The Wickaninnish Inn, British Columbia: 97/100

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wickaninnish Inn | Tofino, BC (@wickinnbc)

The Wickaninnish Inn in Tofino, British Columbia, came in at number 80, in a six-way tie with hotels in France, Maldives, and Indonesia.

Another Relais & Châteaux property, the inn is located on a scenic cliff above the Pacific Ocean. It’s a popular spot for weather-watching and adventuring, Travel + Leisure writes.

Guests have access to Helly Hansen-brand rain gear, boots, and binoculars to explore to their heart’s content.