Popular Korean chicken franchise opening first location in Vancouver

Sophia Delafontaine
Apr 21 2022, 4:15 pm
Chicken Plus Sweet Chili Chicken (Chicken Plus)
Calling all chicken lovers — the uber-popular Korean chicken joint Chicken Plus is officially opening a location in Vancouver.

The Chicken Plus Vancouver location will be the city’s first and the chain’s seventh spot in Canada — and to make this announcement even sweeter, the eatery is partnering with popular Korean dessert spot Sulbing Cafe to bring foodies an elevated experience.

Chicken Plus, the fast growing Korean chicken chain opening in Vancouver

The Spicy Rose Tteokbokki at Chicken Plus (Chicken Plus)

Chicken Plus is the fast-growing Korean fried chicken brand that offers a selection of various styles of chicken and tteokbokki — spicy rice cakes that boast a chewy texture and sweet, spicy, and savoury flavours.

The chain already has more than 500 stores worldwide, and the collaboration with Korean shaved ice dessert brand Sulbing Cafe means diners will be able to enjoy Korean fried chicken and desserts — all from the same spot.

Chicken Plus, the fast growing Korean chicken chain opening in Vancouver

Chicken Plus Soy Chicken (Chicken Plus)

The counter-service eatery will employ both dine-in and takeout methods, so you can visit for yourself or enjoy from the comfort of the couch. In addition to chicken, tteokbokki, and shaved ice desserts, the spot will include creative side dishes like Korean fried cheese balls.

Some of the fried chicken menu offerings include the signature Crispy Fried Chicken, sweet and spicy Yang-Nyuem Chicken, and Hot Shocking Chicken — to name a few.

The success of the restaurant’s previous Canadian locations lends to the hype around the opening, offering Vancouverites the opportunity to try the dishes for themselves.

To learn more, visit chickenpluscanada.com. If you’re ready to order, click here.

Chicken Plus Vancouver

Address: 7625 Edmonds St, Burnaby, BC
Hours: Every day: from 12 pm to 12 am

