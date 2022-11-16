Vancouver spot named one of Canada's most Insta-worthy winter wonderlands

Vancouver is bursting with beauty, and one spot on the North Shore has been named one of the most Instagram-worthy winter wonderlands in Canada.

The travel experts at SkyParkSecure have revealed the 10 most Instagram-worthy winter wonderlands across the globe, and Mount Seymour placed fourth in the world.

The ski resort and winter hiking destination is about a 40-minute drive from downtown Vancouver and provides some pretty stellar dramatic natural beauty. It made it into the top five with 55,000 Instagram posts tagging the location.

There are several snowshoeing trails to take advantage of within Mount Seymour Provincial Park or strap on those skis or snowboard to hitch a ride to the peak.

You’ll find snow-covered evergreens and a view of the city and ocean below on a clear day — or on an overcast day, you may be treated to an inversion where you find the sun above the clouds.

Lake Placid in the US was crowned as the most Insta-worthy winter wonderland with 396,000 posts, with Johnston Canyon in Alberta netting 86,000.

Using Tripadvisor data, secureparking.com could find and filter the destinations that were best described as “winter wonderlands in the world.”

The locations with the most mentions were then collated and categorized into relevant sections such as nature walks, hikes, gardens, and where these locations were kept. These destinations were then used to collect Instagram data around the relevant hashtags to reveal the most Insta-worthy winter wonderlands worldwide.

With files from Daily Hive’s Laine Mitchell