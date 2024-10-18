It’s set to be a damp day at Lower Mainland polling stations this Saturday as British Columbians elect a new provincial government.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver. An atmospheric river is set to dump up to 100 millimetres of rain on the region.

Gusts of wind as high as 80 kilometres per hour could also be expected as voters head to the polls.

“A strong fall storm system will direct an atmospheric river towards the South Coast, bringing heavy rain to the region. Rain will begin this morning and intensify through the afternoon and evening, with the heaviest rain expected Saturday morning and early afternoon,” ECCC said in its rainfall warning Friday morning.

Voters who cast their ballot early this year may be breathing a sigh of relief. BC had a record number of people cast their ballots in advance voting. More than one million British Columbians voted ahead of the election.

Yesterday (Oct. 16) 222,907 voters voted on the last day of advance voting. In total 1,001,331 voters voted during the advance voting period, the most ever in a provincial election in BC. More details here: https://t.co/vZsNAMFSj0 #bcpoli — Elections BC (@ElectionsBC) October 17, 2024

Polls are open from 8 am to 8 pm on Saturday, October 19, for the final day of voting.