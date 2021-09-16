BC health officials announce over 700 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 706 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 177,186.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,844 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 291 individuals are currently hospitalized, 134 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 203 new cases, 1,784 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 105 new cases, 1,051 total active cases

Interior Health: 213 new cases, 1,504 total active cases

Northern Health: 104 new cases, 857 total active cases

Island Health: 81 new cases, 638 total active cases

Outside of Canada: No new cases, 10 total active cases

There have been four new COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 1,877 deaths in British Columbia. Of the new deaths, three were in Fraser Health, and one was in Northern Health.

From September 8 to 14, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 76.1% of cases, and from September 1 to September 14, they accounted for 86.4% of hospitalizations.

Health officials in BC also shared additional data on COVID-19 cases in vaccinated and unvaccinated people:

Past week cases (September 8 – 14) – Total 4,914

Not vaccinated: 3,347 (68.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 391 (8.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,176 (23.9%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (September 1 – September 14) – Total 390



Not vaccinated: 318 (81.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 19 (4.9%)

Fully vaccinated: 53 (13.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population (September 8 – 14)

Not vaccinated: 320.9

Partially vaccinated: 98.6

Fully vaccinated: 30

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 35.7 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

To date, 86.3% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 78.8% have received their second dose.

169,083 people who tested positive have now recovered.