Heavy flooding forces closure of Abbotsford-Huntingdon border crossing

The Abbotsford-Huntingdon port of entry has been closed due to heavy flooding in Sumas, Washington.

Travellers are being directed towards other points of entry by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA).

A portion of Highway 1 has also been closed between Sumas Way and Number 3 Road due to flooding.

Drivers are being told to use either the Pacific Highway, Aldergrove, or Douglas border crossings as alternate routes.

“The CBSA recognizes border disruptions affect both travellers and industry and we are working to restore normal border operations at this port of entry as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience while we get operations back on track,” said a statement from the CBSA.

Highway 1 closure

⚠️ #BCHwy1 – CLOSED in both directions in #Abbotsford between Sumas Way and No. 3 Rd due to flooding. Estimated time of opening unavailable, please avoid the area. ⚠️ — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 16, 2021

The RCMP is on the scene helping to re-route traffic.

Abbotsford Police have also put out a warning to travellers in the Fraser Valley.

Motorists attempting to get through Abbotsford into the Eastern Fraser Valley tonight (Chilliwack & Hope) wont be able to pass though Abbotsford. No backroads or detours are available as Sumas Prairie is under Evacuation Order — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 16, 2021

